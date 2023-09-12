Notice of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year 2022-23 to be held on Saturday, the 30th day of September 2023 at 10.00 A.M. Newspaper advertisement - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/09/2023) Outcome of 30th Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2023) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30-09-2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/10/2023)