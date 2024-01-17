Kothari Sugars And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange that In pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 20th July 2024 to Friday, 26th July 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 63rd Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, 26th July 2024 at 11:00 A.M through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM).