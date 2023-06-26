The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday July 14 2023 to Sunday July 23 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 9th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on the 23rd day of July 2023 at 11.00 a.m. IST through Video Conferencing. Further Pursuant to Section 108 of The Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 20 of The Companies (Management and Administration) Rules 2014 as amended the cut-off date for determining the eligibility for remote e-voting shall be Friday July 14 2023. Further Pursuant with effect Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the remote e-voting facility to the members shall Commence on Thursday July 20 2023 at 9:00 a.m. and the conclusion date on Saturday July 22 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Rs.8.0000 per share(80%)Final Dividend & A.G.M (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 26.06.2023) Rs.8.0000 per share(80%)Final Dividend & A.G.M (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 27.06.2023)