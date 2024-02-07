Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) The copies of newspaper advertisements intimating the shareholders about the Notice of EGM and Remote E-Voting Information published in Financial Express and Maalai Malar on 07.02.2024 are attached. Kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024) Proceedings of the Serial No. 1/ 2023-24 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, the 2nd March 2024 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means is attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/03/2024) Submission of Voting Results pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, for the Serial No.01./2023-24 Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday the 2nd March, 2024 along with Combined Scrutinizer Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.03.2024) 1. Pursuant to the special resolution passed by the members at their Serial No.01/2023-24 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 2nd March, 2024 and in pursuance of the In-Principle Approval Letter(s) dated 4th March, 2024 received from BSE Limited and The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, the Stock Exchange(s), the Board of Directors has approved the allotment of 5,00,000 (Five Lakhs Only) Warrants, each fully convertible into, or exchangeable for, 1 (one) fully paid-up Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each (Rupees Ten only) (Warrants) for cash at a price of Rs.1,292/- (Rupees One Thousand Two Hundred and Ninety Two only) per Warrant (including a premium of Rs.1,282/- per Warrant) (Warrants Issue Price), to Sri. B. Vijayakumar (Promoter), Smt. Rajsri Vijayakumar (Promoter Group), M/s. L.G.B. Auto Products Private Limited (Promoter Group) and M/s. L.G. Sports Private Limited (Promoter Group) Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.03.2024)