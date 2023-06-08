iifl-logo-icon 1
Lancer Containers Lines Ltd EGM

149.7
(201.33%)
Apr 28, 2023|03:40:38 PM

Lancer Containe. CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM25 May 202310 Jul 2023
OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING - AUDITED FINANCIALS FY 22-23 Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members will be held on Monday, the 10th day of July, 2023 at 12:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/06/2023) Proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the company held on Monday, 10th July 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/07/2023) Outcome of Voting Results as per Regulation 44(3) & Scrutinizers report of EOGM Intimation on receipt of approval from shareholders of the company at its Extra Ordinary General Meeting Dated July 10th 2023, pertaining to reclassification of Holding (s) from Promoter Group category to Public category (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2023)

