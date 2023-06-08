OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING - AUDITED FINANCIALS FY 22-23 Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members will be held on Monday, the 10th day of July, 2023 at 12:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/06/2023) Proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the company held on Monday, 10th July 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/07/2023) Outcome of Voting Results as per Regulation 44(3) & Scrutinizers report of EOGM Intimation on receipt of approval from shareholders of the company at its Extra Ordinary General Meeting Dated July 10th 2023, pertaining to reclassification of Holding (s) from Promoter Group category to Public category (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2023)