|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|2 May 2023
|4 Sep 2023
|-
|1.5
|15
|Final
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 2nd May, 2023 has inter-alia transacted the following items of business: The Board of Directors recommended payment of Dividend of Rs. 1.5/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March 2023. Kindly take the above on record.
