|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|20 Aug 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|11 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are enclosing herewith the 44th Annual Report of the Company, being sent to the shareholders of the Company. The Notice of AGM along with the Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 is also available on the Website of the Company viz.:www.mauria.com and also on the Website of National Securities Depository Limited(NSDL) at evoting@nsdl.com You are requested to take the enclosed document on your records.
