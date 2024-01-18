|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|5 Dec 2024
|24 Dec 2024
|30 Dec 2024
|The Register of Members and share transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 24th December, 2024 to 30th December, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 1st (2024-25) Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company, scheduled to be held on Monday, the 30th December, 2024 at 9.00 a.m. at the registered office of the Company at Bahadurgarh, Distt. Patiala, Punjab.
|BookCloser
|5 Jul 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|Annual General Meeting
