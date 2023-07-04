iifl-logo-icon 1
Natural Capsules Ltd Dividend

Natural Capsules CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend26 May 202320 Jul 202320 Jul 2023110Final
Recommended dividend @ 1% i.e. Rs. 0.10/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company; A. This is to inform that the Board of the Directors at their meeting held today, i.e. Friday, May 26, 2023, have: 1. Approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and Financial year ended March 31, 2023. 2. Recommended dividend @ 10% i.e. Rs. 1/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company; 3. Record date for the entitlement of Dividend, and date & timings for ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be intimated in due course of time. Please find enclosed the cut off dates relating to Book Closure and Record Date for 30th AGM of the Company Cut-off Date (Record Date) For the Purpose of Dividend for Financial Year: 2022-23 20th July,2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.07.2023)

