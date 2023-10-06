iifl-logo-icon 1
Neogen Chemicals Ltd EGM

1,961
(-2.90%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Neogen Chemicals CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM5 Oct 202328 Oct 2023
With regards to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 30(2) read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, October 5, 2023 which commenced at 7:45 P.M. and concluded at 9.45 p.m. inter alia, considered and approved: 1. Issuance of up to 14,42,358 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10 each (Equity Shares) at a price of Rs. 1754.07 per Equity Share including a premium of Rs. 1744.07 per Equity Share, aggregating up to Rs. 2,52,99,96,897 (Rupees Two Hundred and Fifty Two Crore Ninety Nine Lakh Ninety Six Thousand Eight Hundred Ninety Seven only) Intimation of Timelines and Record Date for the Extra Ordinary General meeting to be held on October 28,2023 Intimation of Book closure and Intimation of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on October 28, 2023 Newspaper Advertisement regarding the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/10/2023) We have enclosed herewith the corrigendum to the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on October 28,2023. We are enclosing herewith the Corrigendum to the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on October 28, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.10.2023) Newspaper Publication regarding the corrigendum to the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/10/2023) Outcome and proceedings of EGM held on October 28, 2023. Submission of Consolidated Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report on the agenda item discussed at the EGM of the Company held on October 28, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2023)

Neogen Chemicals: Related News

No Record Found

