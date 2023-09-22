The Board of Directors of the Company approved the proposal for fund raising upto to an amount of Rs. 90,08,64,000 (Rupees Ninety Crores Eight Lacs Sixty Four Thousand Only) by way of issue of Equity shares and Convertible Warrants on preferential basis through private placement. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed Notice of an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at Gut No. 277, at Post Nighoje, Taluka Khed Pune, Maharashtra, India-410501 at 2:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.09.2023) Proceedings of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on October 18, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.10.2023)