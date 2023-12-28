iifl-logo-icon 1
NMS Global Ltd EGM

47.95
(2.35%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

NMS Global CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM8 Dec 20234 Jan 2024
1. Considered and approved the notice calling the ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company, for appointment of. M/s. Mukul Garg & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number: 019503C), as Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill up the casual vacancy caused due to the resignation of Pawan K. Aggarwal, Proprietor of Aggarwal Pawan & Associates(FRN-031570N) 2. Considered and approved the date and venue of the ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company as Thursday, 04th January, 2024 at 10:00 A.M through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). 3. Considered, approved and fixed the Book Closure dates from 28/12/2023 to 04/01/2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. 4. Considered and appointed Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL)as the Depository to handle the E-voting process pfa (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/12/2023) PFA (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.12.2023) PFA (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.01.2024) PFA (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.01.2024)

