Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd EGM

212.55
(4.99%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Omega Interactiv CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM15 Nov 20239 Dec 2023
EGM 09/12/2023 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; as amended from time to time and with reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 10th November, 2023 inter-alia, considered and transacted the attached business. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/11/2023) The Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of Omega Interactive Technologies Limited will be held on Saturday, 09th December, 2023 at 04:00 P.M through VC/OVAM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2023) Shareholder Meeting-Outcome EGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2023) Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/12/2023) Shareholder Meeting/Scrutinizer Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/12/2023)

