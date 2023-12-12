Outcome for the Board Meeting held today i.e. on Friday, December 08, 2023 is attached as pdf file. The Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at the corporate office of the Company situated at A-1, 3rd Floor, CG Elite Complex, Opp Mandi Gate, Pandri, Raipur, Chhattisgarh 492001. The Notice of the EGM is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.12.2023) ORISSA BENGAL CARRIER LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.12.2023) Copies of Newspaper including Publication of Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) as published in the newspaper today i.e. on Thursday, December 14, 2023 is attached as pdf file. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/12/2023) We enclose herewith the gist of the proceedings of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held today i.e. Wednesday, January 10, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.01.2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for the EGM of the Company held on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.01.2024)