Polycab India Ltd Book Closer

6,665.35
(3.33%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Polycab India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser22 Jun 202410 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
Please be informed that the Register of members and Share transfer books of the Company shall remain closed from Wednesday, 10 July 2024 to Tuesday, 16 July 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Dividend and AGM. The Company has fixed Tuesday, 09 July 2024 as the record date for determining entitlement of members to receive the Dividend for the Financial year ended March 31, 2024

Polycab India: Related News

Polycab Bags Major ₹5,650 Crore BSNL Orders for Bharat Net Projects

Polycab Bags Major ₹5,650 Crore BSNL Orders for Bharat Net Projects

7 Nov 2024|11:40 AM

The initial order, valued at ₹4,099 Crore, covered similar services for the Middle Mile Network in Karnataka, Goa, and Puducherry.

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

