1:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, PROMAX POWER LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE PROMAX POWER LIMITED (543375) RECORD DATE 09.04.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for every 01 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 08/04/2024 DR- 607/2023-2024 Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market Lot of PROMAX POWER LIMITED(543375) pursuant to the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares as given below, which will be effective from Monday, April 08, 2024: - Scrip Code 543375 Scrip Name PROMAX POWER LIMITED Current Market Lot 2500 Revised Market Lot 5000 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 03.04.2024)