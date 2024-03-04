|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|14 Nov 2024
|25 Dec 2024
|Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended on September 30, 2024
|EGM
|20 Feb 2024
|26 Mar 2024
|The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e. February 20, 2024 has inter-alia considered, approved/ recommended and taken on record the following: 1. Issue of Bonus Shares 2. Increase in Authorized Share Capital 3. Convene the Extra Ordinary General Meeting The Extra ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 12.00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.03.2024) Summary Proceeding of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 26th March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/03/2024) The Scrutinizer Report along with Voting Results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.03.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.