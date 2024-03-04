iifl-logo-icon 1
Promax Power Ltd EGM

43.44
(4.98%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Promax Power CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM14 Nov 202425 Dec 2024
Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended on September 30, 2024
EGM20 Feb 202426 Mar 2024
The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e. February 20, 2024 has inter-alia considered, approved/ recommended and taken on record the following: 1. Issue of Bonus Shares 2. Increase in Authorized Share Capital 3. Convene the Extra Ordinary General Meeting The Extra ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 12.00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.03.2024) Summary Proceeding of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 26th March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/03/2024) The Scrutinizer Report along with Voting Results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.03.2024)

Promax Power: Related News

No Record Found

