Rajshree Polypack Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 11, 2023. for Increase in Authorised Share Capital and approved raising of funds by way of issue of 7,75,000 Equity Share and by way of issue of 3,00,000 Convertible Warrants. RAJSHREE POLYPACK LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 08-Nov-2023 Rajshree Polypack Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on November 08, 2023Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, as amended and any other applicable provision, we are pleased to inform that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting ( EOGM ) of the Members of Rajshree Polypack Limited ( Company ) will be held on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 4:00 P.M. (IST) at Hotel Satkar Grande Wi Fi Park, Opp Aplab Company, Near Mulund Check Naka, Wagle Estate, Thane (W) 400604.The remote e-voting will be available during the following period:Commencement of remote e-voting:- Sunday, November 5, 2023End of remote e-voting:- Tuesday, November 7, 2023Members whose names are recorded in the Register of Members of the Company or in the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories as on the cut-off date i.e. Wednesday, November 1, 2023 will be entitled to cast their votes by remote e-voting or e-voting during the EOGM. The voting right of members shall be in proportion to their shares of the paid up equity share capital of the Company as on cut-off date. Once the vote on a resolution is cast by the shareholder, the shareholder would not be allowed to change it subsequently. A person who is not a member on the cut-off date should accordingly treat the EOGM Notice as for information purposes only.We request you to kindly take the above on record and bring to the notice of all concerned.The Extra ordinary General Meeting Notice is also uploaded on the Company s website. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 16/10/2023) Rajshree Polypack Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on November 08, 2023This is in continuation to the Notice of 1st Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company (EGM Notice) dated October 11, 2023, which has already been emailed to all the shareholders of the Company on October 16, 2023.A Corrigendum is being issued today to inform to all the Shareholders to whom the Notice of 1st Extra Ordinary General Meeting ( EGM ) has been sent regarding changes in the EGM Notice and Explanatory Statement by including the amendments/ provide additional details. A copy of detailed Corrigendum is enclosed herewith.Except as detailed in the attached Corrigendum, all other items of the EGM Notice along with Explanatory Statement dated October 11, 2023, shall remain unchanged.This Corrigendum will also be available on the Website of the Company www.rajshreepolypack.com.Please note that on and from the date hereof, the EGM Notice dated October 11, 2023 shall always be read collectively with this Corrigendum.Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we kindly request you to take into record the above submissions and the attached Corrigendum. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 31/10/2023) We wish to inform you that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Hotel Satkar Grande Wi Fi Park, Opp. Aplab Company, Near Mulund Check Naka, Wagle Estate, Thane (W) 400604, commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:20 P.M. have transacted the business mentioned in the Notice dated October 11, 2023 were transacted.In this regard please find enclosed the following:Summary of proceedings as required under Regulation 30, Para A of Part -A of Schedule -III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.The above said information/documents related to the Extra Ordinary General Meeting ( EGM ) is available on the companys website www.rajshreepolypack.com. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2023) At the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at Hotel Satkar Grande Wi Fi Park, Opp Aplab Company, Near Mulund Check Naka Wagle Estate, Thane (W) Pin Code 400604, all the items of business contained in the Notice of the EGM dated October 11, 2023 were transacted and approved by the shareholders with requisite majority. The details of the combined voting results (i.e. the results of remote e-voting together with that of the Poll conducted at the EGM) in the format prescribed under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as Annexure A along with the consolidated Scrutinizer s Report dated November 9, 2023 are enclosed herewith as Annexure B . (As per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2023)