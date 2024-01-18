Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Repro India Limited (the Company) at their Meeting held today, i.e., Thursday, August 17, 2023, has inter-alia considered and approved the following: Subject to the approval of the Shareholders and such Statutory and Regulatory approvals as necessary, the Board of Directors has approved the issuance and allotment of up to 11,11,108 equity shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each at a price of Rs. 765/- per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 755/-) per equity share on a preferential basis for cash to identified non-promoters in accordance with Chapter V of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 and the Companies Act, 2013. To convene an EGM of the Company on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 for obtaining the Shareholders approval . The meeting commenced at 04:00 p.m. and concluded at 05:35 p.m.