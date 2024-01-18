iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Repro India Ltd EGM

537.05
(-0.52%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Repro India CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM17 Aug 202313 Sep 2023
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Repro India Limited (the Company) at their Meeting held today, i.e., Thursday, August 17, 2023, has inter-alia considered and approved the following: Subject to the approval of the Shareholders and such Statutory and Regulatory approvals as necessary, the Board of Directors has approved the issuance and allotment of up to 11,11,108 equity shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each at a price of Rs. 765/- per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 755/-) per equity share on a preferential basis for cash to identified non-promoters in accordance with Chapter V of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 and the Companies Act, 2013. To convene an EGM of the Company on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 for obtaining the Shareholders approval . The meeting commenced at 04:00 p.m. and concluded at 05:35 p.m.

Repro India: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Repro India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.