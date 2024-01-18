|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|17 Aug 2023
|13 Sep 2023
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Repro India Limited (the Company) at their Meeting held today, i.e., Thursday, August 17, 2023, has inter-alia considered and approved the following: Subject to the approval of the Shareholders and such Statutory and Regulatory approvals as necessary, the Board of Directors has approved the issuance and allotment of up to 11,11,108 equity shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each at a price of Rs. 765/- per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 755/-) per equity share on a preferential basis for cash to identified non-promoters in accordance with Chapter V of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 and the Companies Act, 2013. To convene an EGM of the Company on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 for obtaining the Shareholders approval . The meeting commenced at 04:00 p.m. and concluded at 05:35 p.m.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.