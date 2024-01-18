|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|26 May 2023
|8 Sep 2023
|-
|5
|50
|Final
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, i.e., 26th May, 2023 have inter alia approved and taken on record the Recommendation of dividend on Equity Shares @ 50% i.e. ?5.00 per share of the face value of ? 10/- each amounting to ? 23.55 crores for the financial year 2022-23, which shall be paid within 30 days from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.