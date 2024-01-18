Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, i.e., 26th May, 2023 have inter alia approved and taken on record the Recommendation of dividend on Equity Shares @ 50% i.e. ?5.00 per share of the face value of ? 10/- each amounting to ? 23.55 crores for the financial year 2022-23, which shall be paid within 30 days from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.