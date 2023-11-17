Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with relevant rules framed therein and subject to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from November 24, 2023, to December 1, 2023, for the purpose of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. The cut-off date for the purpose of determining the Members, to whom the Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting is to be sent by electronic mode is fixed at December 2, 2023. In continuation of our intimation for Book closure dated November 16, 2023 for the purpose of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, December 2, 2023, we would like to inform you that the Company intends to withdraw the aforesaid intimation and state that there would not be any book closure under Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015. A separate intimation with respect to the aforesaid withdrawal is being sent to the Members of the Company and to all concerned authorities by electronic mode whose email ids are available with the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/11/2023)