S K International Export Ltd EGM

S K Internation. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM9 Nov 20232 Dec 2023
(1) Unaudited financial results for half year ended September 30, 2023 (2) Approval for re-appointment of Mr. Hitesh Shrawankumar Sadh as the Managing Director of the Company for further period of 5 years w.e.f. January 4, 2024 to January 3, 2029 (3) Approval for re-appointment of Mr. Akshar Jagdish Patel as the Independent Director (ID) of the Company for a period of 5 years w.e.f. December 4, 2023 to December 3, 2028 (4)Approval for re-appointment of Mr. Bhavin Prabhashanker Mehta as the ID of the Company for a period of 5 years w.e.f. December 4, 2023 to December 3, 2028 (5) Approval for re-appointment of Mr. Jay Narayan Naik as the ID of the Company for a period of 5 years w.e.f. February 4, 2024 to February 3, 2028, (6)Notice convening the EGM of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (7)The dates for book closure for the purpose of EGM. (8)Appointment of KNK & Co LLP Company Secretaries in Practice, as scrutinizers for the Voting at EGM. Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with relevant rules framed therein and subject to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from November 24, 2023, to December 1, 2023, for the purpose of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. The cut-off date for the purpose of determining the Members, to whom the Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting is to be sent by electronic mode is fixed at December 2, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/11/2023) In continuation of our intimation for Book closure dated November 16, 2023 for the purpose of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, December 2, 2023, we would like to inform you that the Company intends to withdraw the aforesaid intimation and state that there would not be any book closure under Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015. A separate intimation with respect to the aforesaid withdrawal is being sent to the Members of the Company and to all concerned authorities by electronic mode whose email ids are available with the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/11/2023) We wish to inform that the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (hereinafter referred to as EGM) of the Company was held on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 11.00 am IST at the Registered office of the Company at 78, Ground, A2, Shah & Nahar Industrial Estate, Sitaram Jadhav Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013 and the businesses mentioned in the Notice convening EGM were transacted. In this regard, please find enclosed herewith summary of proceedings as required under Regulation 30 the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, marked as Annexure. We request the Stock Exchange and the Members of the Company to kindly take note of the below information on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2023) In accordance with the Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, please find enclosed the voting results and Scrutinizers Report on the resolutions passed at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on Saturday, December 2, 2023, for your information and records. A copy of the same is also being placed on the website of the Company. We request the Stock Exchange and the Members of the Company to kindly take note of the above information on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/12/2023)

S K Internation.: Related News

No Record Found

