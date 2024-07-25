iifl-logo-icon 1
Sahaj Solar Ltd Share Price

567.5
(3.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:49:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open554.9
  • Day's High568.75
  • 52 Wk High790
  • Prev. Close548.6
  • Day's Low535.05
  • 52 Wk Low 342
  • Turnover (lac)177.06
  • P/E49.16
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS11.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)623.46
  • Div. Yield0
Sahaj Solar Ltd Corporate Action

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Sahaj Solar Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sahaj Solar Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:10 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Mar-2024Feb-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.27%

Non-Promoter- 5.12%

Institutions: 5.12%

Non-Institutions: 23.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sahaj Solar Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.07

7.83

5.22

5.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.26

7.93

4.8

3.86

Net Worth

31.33

15.76

10.02

9.08

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

201.17

185.36

66.77

61.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

201.17

185.36

66.77

61.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.54

0.52

0.52

0.25

Sahaj Solar Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sahaj Solar Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

PRAMIT BHARAT BRAHMBHATT

Executive Director

KANAKSINH AGARSINH GOHIL

Non Executive Director

Sureshchandra Naharsinh Rao

Independent Director

Dilip Balshanker Joshi

Independent Director

Amita Jatin Parikh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Poonam Pravinbhai Panchal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sahaj Solar Ltd

Summary

Sahaj Solar Limited is a renewable energy solution provider company which gives them an edge in solar power market and is mainly engaged in three businesses of manufacturing of PV modules, providing solar water pumping systems and providing EPC Services. Sahaj Solar Ltd originally incorporated as Sahaj Solar Private Limited on February 26, 2010 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat Dadra & Nagar Haveli. Promoted by Mr. Rajnibhai Radadiya and Mr. Sandipbhai Radadiya, on September 25, 2014, the existing promoters, Mr. Pramit Brahmbhatt and Mrs. Varna Brahmbhatt acquired the Company, and further got it converted into a Public Limited Company with the change in name of Company to Sahaj Solar Limited and received a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 18, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company has a PV module manufacturing plant having a capacity of 100 MWs at their plant in Bavla, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Companys aesthetic automated production facility offers mono & poly crystalline PV Modules for various solar projects across India and abroad. Apart from conventional polycrystalline module, the facility manufactures high efficiency Mono PERC (Passivated Emitter and Rear Contact) module, with not less than 21% and higher efficiency also. This plant has capacity to manufacture customized size PV modules. Secondly, the Company is engaged in providing solar water pumping systems. A solar water pump is an application of Solar PV System which convert
Company FAQs

What is the Sahaj Solar Ltd share price today?

The Sahaj Solar Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹567.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sahaj Solar Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sahaj Solar Ltd is ₹623.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sahaj Solar Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sahaj Solar Ltd is 49.16 and 7.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sahaj Solar Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sahaj Solar Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sahaj Solar Ltd is ₹342 and ₹790 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sahaj Solar Ltd?

Sahaj Solar Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 52.77%, 3 Month at -8.44% and 1 Month at -0.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sahaj Solar Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sahaj Solar Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.28 %
Institutions - 11.54 %
Public - 17.18 %

