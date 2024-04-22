|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|22 Mar 2024
|4 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|Please note that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 4th May 2024 to Tuesday, 14th May 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of final dividend for the year ended 31st December 2023. Accordingly, the record date for the payment shall be Friday, 3rd May 2024. A.G.M (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 22.04.2024)
