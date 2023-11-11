COM 18/12/2023 Order of Honble NCLT, Mumbai Bench for convening meeting of Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors on 18th December 2023, kindly refer to the attachment for further details. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2023) A Meeting of Equity Shareholders of the Company is being convened on Monday, 18 December 2023, at 11:00 a.m. through VC/OAVM mode for approval of Scheme in accordance with the directions of set out in the order of the NCLT. Kindly refer to the attached notice for further details. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2023) We would like to inform you that the company and the resulting company has filed a joint application before Honble NCLT, Mumbai Bench, seeking rectification of an apparent error in the Order, in relation to the appointed date fixed by the Honble NCLT, Mumbai Bench. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.11.2023) Please find enclosed copies of advertisement of Notice to Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors of the Company published on 30th November 2023, in Business Standard and Navshakti Newspapers. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.12.2023) Proceedings of the meeting of the equity shareholders convened pursuant to the order passed by the NCLT. Refer enclosed file for details. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.12.2023) Please find enclosed the details of voting results along with scrutinizers report with respect to the meeting of the equity shareholders of the Company held on Monday, 18th December at 11 a.m. through electronic mode (video conference or other audio-visual means). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/12/2023)