|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Bonus Date
|Record Date
|Bonus Ratio
|Bonus
|30 Aug 2023
|15 Sep 2023
|15 Sep 2023
|2:1
|2:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Sarveshwar Foods Ltd has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company and Issue of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company: DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE Sarveshwar Foods Ltd (543688) RECORD DATE 15/09/2023 PURPOSE Issue of 2 (Two) Bonus Equity shares of Re.1/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Re.1/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 15/09/2023 DR-615/2023-2024 Note: i. ISIN No. INE324X01018 of Re. 1/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 15/09/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice dated on 11.09.2023)
