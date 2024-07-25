We wish to inform that the meeting of Board of Directors of SBI Life Insurance Company Limited commenced at 02:30 PM and concluded at 03:30 PM on Sunday, March 10, 2024 has declared an interim dividend on equity shares of the Company of Rs 2.70/- (Two Rupees and Seventy Paisa only) per equity share with a face value of Rs. 10 each (i.e. 27%) for the Financial Year 2023-24.