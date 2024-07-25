iifl-logo-icon 1
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd Dividend

1,515.35
(2.89%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:58 PM

SBI Life Insuran CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend10 Mar 202415 Mar 202416 Mar 20242.727Interim
We wish to inform that the meeting of Board of Directors of SBI Life Insurance Company Limited commenced at 02:30 PM and concluded at 03:30 PM on Sunday, March 10, 2024 has declared an interim dividend on equity shares of the Company of Rs 2.70/- (Two Rupees and Seventy Paisa only) per equity share with a face value of Rs. 10 each (i.e. 27%) for the Financial Year 2023-24.

SBI Life Insuran: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

Read More
SBI Life Buys 1M Shares in Can Fin Homes, Securing 0.75% Stake

SBI Life Buys 1M Shares in Can Fin Homes, Securing 0.75% Stake

23 Jul 2024|01:57 PM

In the last one year, shares of Can Fin Homes has witnessed a 6% dip , whereas since the beginning of the year, the shares has seen a 7% surge.

Read More
