Servotech Power Systems Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 25, 2023, has considered and approved subdivision of 106327145 equity shares of 2 each into 212654290 equity shares of 1 each. Servotech Power Systems Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 25, 2023, has considered and approved subdivision of equity shares and other business matters Servotech Power Systems Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of SD is 28-Jul-2023. Servotech Power Systems Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 29-Jul-2023 to 04-Aug-2023 for the purpose of SD. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 08/07/2023) Sub: Change in ISIN - Servotech Power Systems Limited (SERVOTECH) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. July 28, 2023. Symbol SERVOTECH Company Name Servotech Power Systems Limited New ISIN INE782X01033 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 2/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., July 28, 2023. (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 25.07.2023) Servotech Power Systems Limited has informed the Exchange about Stock split (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 28/07/2023)