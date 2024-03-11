|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|12 Mar 2024
|6 Apr 2024
|Notice of extra ordinary general meeting dated 11/03/2024 The alteration/modification in the Notice of the Extra ordinary general meeting dated 11/03/2024 are being notified through the attached corrigendum to all the shareholders/beneficial owners. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.04.2024) The Companys Extra Ordinary General Meeting was held on 06/04/2024 through video conferencing via Zoom platform. The summary of proceedings of the EOGM is being submitted herewith. The details of E-voting results of the extra ordinary general meeting of the Company held on 06/04/2024 are enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.04.2024)
