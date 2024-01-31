|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|6 Jan 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting regarding Fund Raising and Appointment of Company Secretary Considered and approved that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company to be held on Wednesday, 31st January 2024 at 11:00 AM at the registered office of the company situated at 27-A, First Floor, Meera Nagar, Housing Board Colony, Udaipur, Rajasthan, India, 313001. We are enclosing herewith proceedings of EGM held on 31st january 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.01.2024)
