ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on December 18, 2023, have considered and approved bonus at the ratio of 1 : 5, i.e 1 Equity Shares for every 5 Equity Shares held. ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on January 13, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement dated on: 21/12/2023) ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 13, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement dated on: 13/01/2024)