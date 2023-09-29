iifl-logo-icon 1
SKIL Infrastructure Ltd AGM

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM29 Sep 202310 Aug 2023
Approved Un-audited Financial Statements for quarter ended June 30, 2023 Outcome of the 40th AGM of SKIL Infrastructure Limited held today i.e. September 29, 2023 as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.09.2023) Please find enclosed herewith consolidated Scrutinizer Report on remote e-voting and physical poll at 40th AGM of the Company held on September 29, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2023)

