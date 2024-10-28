iifl-logo-icon 1
Sky Gold Ltd Dividend

379.7
(0.50%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Sky Gold CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend1 Jun 202320 Sep 202320 Sep 2023110Final
This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board at its meeting held today i.e., June 1, 2023, has inter alia approved the following: i. Recommended payment of Final Dividend of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One only) per Equity Share of the face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The total Dividend for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2023, aggregates to Rs. 2/- (Rupees two only) per Equity Share of the Face Value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each, including the Interim Dividend of Rs. 1/- (Rupee one only) per Equity Share as approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 10th February 2023, which was paid thereafter.

Sky Gold: Related News

Sky Gold gets board approval for 9:1 bonus issue

28 Oct 2024|01:59 PM

It offers a wide variety of styles and includes studded American diamonds and colourful stones into many of its jewellery goods.

