|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|12 Apr 2024
|18 May 2024
|NCLT convened equity shareholders meeting is to be held on May 18, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. through VC/OAVM. Copy of newspaper publication of Notice for NCLT convened shareholders meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/04/2024) Proceeding of the Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of SoftSol India Limited (Company) convened pursuant to the directions of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Hyderabad Bench (NCLT) held on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. Consolidated Scrutinizers Report on NCLT convened equity shareholders meeting held on 18.05.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024)
