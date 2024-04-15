iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Softsol India Ltd EGM

283.95
(-1.23%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Softsol India CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM12 Apr 202418 May 2024
NCLT convened equity shareholders meeting is to be held on May 18, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. through VC/OAVM. Copy of newspaper publication of Notice for NCLT convened shareholders meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/04/2024) Proceeding of the Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of SoftSol India Limited (Company) convened pursuant to the directions of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Hyderabad Bench (NCLT) held on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. Consolidated Scrutinizers Report on NCLT convened equity shareholders meeting held on 18.05.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024)

Softsol India: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Softsol India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.