The Board has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 5/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/-each on fully paid equity shares amounting to Rs. 635.36 Lakhs and 5% on Non-Cumulative NonConvertible Redeemable Preference Shares of face value of 10/- each amounting to Rs. 34.16 Lakhs for FY 2023-24. The dividend to equity shareholders is subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).