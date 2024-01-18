|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|27 Apr 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|10 Aug 2024
|5
|50
|Final
|The Board has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 5/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/-each on fully paid equity shares amounting to Rs. 635.36 Lakhs and 5% on Non-Cumulative NonConvertible Redeemable Preference Shares of face value of 10/- each amounting to Rs. 34.16 Lakhs for FY 2023-24. The dividend to equity shareholders is subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).
