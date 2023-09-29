The Annual Report along with Notice of 15th AGM to be held on 29th September, 2023 has been dispatched today on 05th September, 2023 AGM 30/09/2023 (Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 29.09.2023) The 15th AGM of the company was held today at 11.00 am through VC, but due to the want of quorum the meeting could not be completed therefore the meeting was adjourned to be held on 30.09.2023 at 1104, Nirmal Tower, Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi 110001. The said meeting shall be held in physical mode. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/09/2023) Outcome of the 15th Annual General Meeting of Starlit Power Systems Limited (Under CIRP) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2023) Disclosure of Scrutinizers Report of 15th AGM of Starlit Power Systems Limited held on 30th September, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/10/2023) Results under Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the 15th Annual General Meeting of M/s Starlit Power Systems Limited was held on 30.09.2023 in Physical mode. Further due to technical issues the voting results are being disclosed beyond the limit of 48 hours, therefore you are kindly requested to consider the same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.10.2023)