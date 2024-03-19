|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|9 May 2024
|27 May 2024
|27 May 2024
|115
|1150
|Interim
|Declaration of Interim dividend of Rs. 115 per equity share of the Company
|Dividend
|26 Feb 2024
|18 Apr 2024
|-
|17
|170
|Final
|Recommended final dividend of Rs. 17 per equity shares of the Company for the FY2023 subject to approval of members of the Company at ensuing AGM. Inter alia, recommended final dividend of Rs. 17 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. 170%) for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, and the same wil l be paid to the eligible members on or before its due date, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) Book Closure For AGM And Dividend Register of members and share transfer books of the company will remain closed from April 9, 2024 to April 25, 2024 (both days inclusive). Please refer attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.03.2024)
