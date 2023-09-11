Sir Please find enclosed the newspaper clippings of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held through electronic mode (VC /OAVM) on Saturday, September 0, 2023 at 11.30 A.M (IST) published in English newspaper - Financial Express on September 30, 2023 . Yours faithfully for Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd., R.Jamuna Director Sir we enclose herewith Annual Report for the year 2022-2023 for your reference and record Thanking you, Yours faithfully for Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd., R. Jamuna Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.09.2023) sir This is to inform you that the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Saturday 20,2023 at 11.30 A.M through Video Conference Meeting/ Audio Visual Means. We enclosed Proceedings of the 34th AGM Meeting of the Company . You are requested to take the same on record. Thanking you Yours faithfully for Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd, R. Jamuna Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2023)