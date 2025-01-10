iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Bonus

4,124.3
(-1.95%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:15 PM

TCS CORPORATE ACTIONS

20/01/2024calendar-icon
19/01/2025calendar-icon

TCS: Related News

TCS declares second-highest dividend for FY25

10 Jan 2025|03:29 PM

In FY23, the firm paid a total dividend of ₹115 per equity share, with a special dividend of ₹67 per share.

TCS acquires two subsidiaries for ₹1,625 Crore

10 Jan 2025|03:28 PM

The acquisition, which includes optionally redeemable convertible debentures and 100% equity shares, will help TCS expand its delivery centres.

TCS Secures 5-Year Deal with Telenor Denmark to Enhance IT Infrastructure and Automation

12 Dec 2024|12:35 PM

Telenor Denmark, the second-largest mobile operator in Denmark, serves more than 1.6 million subscribers and has been working with TCS for the last six years to modernize its IT infrastructure.

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

30 Nov 2024|11:14 PM

The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.

TCS Extends SPARSH Collaboration, Revolutionizing Defence Pension System

26 Nov 2024|08:12 PM

The three-year contract will involve TCS maintaining both the hardware and software of the system while implementing updates to enhance operations.

TCS and Insper Forge 10-Year Partnership to Boost Brazil’s Tech and Research

4 Nov 2024|09:42 PM

The collaboration will foster prototype development, academic research, seminars, hackathons, and tech talks, using TCS's Pace innovation framework.

TCS Secures 15-Year Contract for Ireland's My Future Fund

30 Oct 2024|11:54 AM

The contract involves implementing and supporting Ireland's new auto-enrollment retirement savings scheme, 'My Future Fund.'

TCS and NVIDIA Unite to Drive Industry-Wide AI Transformation

28 Oct 2024|05:07 PM

This partnership aligns with TCS’ broader strategy to build end-to-end AI capabilities, powered by NVIDIA, for comprehensive AI transformation.

TCS Sets October 18 as Record Date for ₹10 Dividend

18 Oct 2024|10:10 AM

This dividend aligns with TCS’s policy of sharing its profits with its shareholders, further strengthening investor confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

TCS Declares ₹10 Dividend for FY25 Amid Lower Q2 Profit

10 Oct 2024|05:27 PM

TCS shares will trade ex-dividend on or before the record date, meaning shareholders who buy the stock after this date won’t receive the upcoming dividend.

