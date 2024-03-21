|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|20 Mar 2024
|12 Apr 2024
|Notice of EOGM of the member scheduled to be held on Friday, 12th April 2024 through VC/OAVM. Newspaper Publication in respect of Notice EOGM schedule on Friday 12th April 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.03.2024) Proceeding of Extra Ordinary General meeting of the company held on Friday, 12th April 2024. Revised Disclosure of Voting results and scrutinizer report dated 12th April 2024. Disclosure of Voting results and scrutinizer report dated 12th April 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.04.2024)
