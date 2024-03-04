|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|10 Feb 2024
|4 Mar 2024
|we are submitting herewith notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company along with explanatory statement (EGM Notice), which is sent through electronic mode to the shareholders of the Company. Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Monday March 04, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/03/2024) Submission of voting results along with scrutinizers report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.03.2024)
