Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd Dividend

405.65
(1.87%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Triven.Engg.Ind. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend20 May 20246 Sep 20246 Sep 20241.25125Final
Recommended a final dividend of 125% i.e. Rs.1.25 per fully paid-up equity share of the face value of Re. I/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), and fixed Friday, September 6, 2024 as the Record Date for purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of Members/Beneficial Owners to the said final dividend.
Dividend30 Jan 20249 Feb 20249 Feb 20242.25225Interim
Outcome of Board Meeting as per disclosures attached Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.25 per fully paid-up equity share of the face value of Re.1/- each for the financial year 2023-24 and a Special Dividend of Rs. 2.25 per fully paid-up equity share of the face value of Re.1/- each, and fixed Friday, February 9, 2024 as the Record Date for purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of Members/Beneficial Owners to the said Interim and Special Dividends.
Dividend30 Jan 20249 Feb 20249 Feb 20242.25225Special
