|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|20 May 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|1.25
|125
|Final
|Recommended a final dividend of 125% i.e. Rs.1.25 per fully paid-up equity share of the face value of Re. I/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), and fixed Friday, September 6, 2024 as the Record Date for purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of Members/Beneficial Owners to the said final dividend.
|Dividend
|30 Jan 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|2.25
|225
|Interim
|Outcome of Board Meeting as per disclosures attached Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.25 per fully paid-up equity share of the face value of Re.1/- each for the financial year 2023-24 and a Special Dividend of Rs. 2.25 per fully paid-up equity share of the face value of Re.1/- each, and fixed Friday, February 9, 2024 as the Record Date for purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of Members/Beneficial Owners to the said Interim and Special Dividends.
|Dividend
|30 Jan 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|2.25
|225
|Special
|Outcome of Board Meeting as per disclosures attached Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.25 per fully paid-up equity share of the face value of Re.1/- each for the financial year 2023-24 and a Special Dividend of Rs. 2.25 per fully paid-up equity share of the face value of Re.1/- each, and fixed Friday, February 9, 2024 as the Record Date for purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of Members/Beneficial Owners to the said Interim and Special Dividends.
