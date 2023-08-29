|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|29 Aug 2023
|22 Sep 2023
|Universal hereby submits outcome of Board Meeting held on 29.08.2023. Universal Hereby Informs that the Company has scheduled Extra Ordinary General Meeting -EGM on Sep. 22,2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2023) Universal Autofoundry hereby submits Outcome of Extra- ordinary General Meeting held on 22nd September 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/09/2023) Universal hereby submits Scrutinizer report for EGM held on 22.09.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/09/2023)
