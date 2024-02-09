EGM:07.03.2024 7th Extra Ordinary General Meeting has been scheduled on Thursday, the 7th March, 2024 through Video Conferencing and Other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024) We are forwarding herewith the proceedings, scrutinizers report and voting results of the 7th EGM of the members of the Company held on 7th March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.03.2024)