With regard to the captioned matter and in compliance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, which commenced at 04.45 P.M. and concluded at 05.15 P.M. today i.e. February 26, 2024, the Board of Directors have, inter alia approved Convening of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of the Company on Thursday, March 21, 2024 through Video Conference (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) as permitted under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs Circular dated September 25, 2023 and read with the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD-2/P/CIR/2023/167 dated October 07, 2023 allowing the Companies to convene General Meetings electronically. Please find enclosed the Proceedings of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company held today i.e., March 21, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OVAM) in compliance of Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulation, 2015 Further to the proceedings of EGM of the Company intimated on March 21, 2024, please find enclosed (a) Scrutinizer Report for the remote e-voting as well as by the shareholders during the EGM and (b) Results of e-voting pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024)