Vivanta Industries Ltd Dividend

3.47
(0.29%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:17:00 PM

Vivanta Indust. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend29 May 20235 Sep 20235 Sep 20230.033Final
With reference to intimation Letter dated 2nd May, 2023 and pursuant to Regulations 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, May 29, 2023 at Registered Office of the Company has inter alia considered and approved the followings: 1. Recommendation of Final Dividend instead of proposed Interim Dividend to the equity shareholders for Financial Year 2023-24; 2. Intimation of Resignation of Ms. Sweta Prajapati as Company Secretary; 3. Intimation of Appointment Ms. Aesha Safi as Company Secretary. The Company has fixed Monday, August 21, 2023 as Record Date for the purposes of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for; 1. Final dividend i.e. 3% of face value of Rs. 1/- per share for the financial year 2022-23. 2. Bonus Equity shares of the Company in the proportion of 1(one) new fully paid up equity share of Re. 1/- each for every 4 (four) Existing equity shares of Re. 1/- each for the Financial Year 2022-23. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2023) In continuation to earlier intimation/announcement made by the Company on 31st July, 2023 and pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Company has revised Tuesday, 05th September, 2023 as Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for; 1. Final dividend i.e. 3% of face value of Rs. 1/- per share for F.Y. 2022-23 if approved by members at the ensuring Annual General Meeting; 2. Bonus Equity shares of the Company in the proportion of 1(one) new fully paid up equity share of Re. 1/- each for every 4 (four) existing equity shares of Re. 1/- each for F.Y. 2022-23 if approved by members at the ensuring Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/08/2023)

Vivanta Indust.: Related News

No Record Found

