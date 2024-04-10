|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|5 Apr 2024
|3 May 2024
|As attached. Vivid Mercantile Ltd has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. Pursuant to Reg. 42 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 intimation of Book Closure for EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.04.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 attached herewith summary of the proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 03rd May, 2024. Attached herewith Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024)
