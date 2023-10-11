We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Friday, October 06, 2023, have considered and approved the following:- 1. Approved the alteration of Articles of Association 2. Preferential Issue of Warrants 3. Convening an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company 4. Appointment of scrutinizer for the purpose of e-voting The Board Meeting commenced at 04:03 p.m. and concluded at 04:59 p.m. Please find attached herewith the Notice of EGM scheduled to be held on Friday, November 03, 2023 at 02.30 p.m. through VC/ OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/10/2023) Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A and Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please find attached herewith copies of newspaper advertisement published in The Financial Express in all Editions and Mumbai Lakshadeep on Thursday, October 12, 2023, in compliance with Ministry of Corporate Affairs General Circular Nos. 14/2020 dated April 8, 2020, 17/2020 dated April 13, 2020, 20/2020 dated May 5, 2020 10/2022 dated December 28, 2022 and subsequent circulars issued in this regard, latest being 09/2023 dated September 25, 2023 intimating that the Extraordinary General Meeting of the company will be held on Friday, November 03, 2023 at 02.30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means. The above information is also available on the companys website. Please take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.10.2023) Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith Gist of Proceedings of the Extraordinary General Meeting on Friday, November 03, 2023. Kindly take the same on your record. Please find attached herewith scrutinizers report Please find enclosed herewith Outcome of voting results of Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 03, 2023 as per Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 along with Consolidated Scrutinizers report (Remote E-voting Result and E-voting during the EGM). Please take the same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/11/2023)