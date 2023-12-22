|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|22 Dec 2023
|22 Dec 2023
|The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 22.12.2023 has approved the shifting of Registered Office w.e.f. 22.12.2023 from SCO 191-192, Sector 34-A, Chandigarh to Basement, SCO No. 13-14-15, Sector 34-A, Chandigarh-160022 i.e. within the city. Ms. Neha Singhal, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company has resigned on 22.12.2023 and the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 22.12.2023 has accepted her resignation w.e.f. 22.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.12.2023)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.