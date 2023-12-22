iifl-logo-icon 1
Winsome Yarns Ltd Board Meeting

Winsome Yarns CORPORATE ACTIONS

The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 22.12.2023 has approved the shifting of Registered Office w.e.f. 22.12.2023 from SCO 191-192, Sector 34-A, Chandigarh to Basement, SCO No. 13-14-15, Sector 34-A, Chandigarh-160022 i.e. within the city. Ms. Neha Singhal, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company has resigned on 22.12.2023 and the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 22.12.2023 has accepted her resignation w.e.f. 22.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.12.2023)

