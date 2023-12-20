Outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 19, 2023 Disclosure of information under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Extra Ordinary General Meeting on January 16, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/12/2023) Newspaper Publication w.r.t. despatch of Notice of EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.12.2023) Please find attached addendum / corrigendum to Notice of EGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/01/2024) Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on January 16, 2024. Scrutnizers Report and Voting Results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on January 16, 2024. Outcome of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on January 16, 2024 Appointment of Ms. Nandini Khaitan as an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. February 1, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.01.2024)