|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|19 Dec 2023
|16 Jan 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 19, 2023 Disclosure of information under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Extra Ordinary General Meeting on January 16, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/12/2023) Newspaper Publication w.r.t. despatch of Notice of EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.12.2023) Please find attached addendum / corrigendum to Notice of EGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/01/2024) Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on January 16, 2024. Scrutnizers Report and Voting Results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on January 16, 2024. Outcome of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on January 16, 2024 Appointment of Ms. Nandini Khaitan as an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. February 1, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.01.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.